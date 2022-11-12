Tomi Thomas Delivers a Captivating Performance of “Waiting” | Watch

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Alté star, Tomi Thomas premieres a striking visual performance for “Waiting,” a track off his 2021 EP, “Hopeless Romantic.” The video builds anticipation for new releases speculated to come at the top of the new year.

Much as these live performances showcase Thomas’ artistic brilliance in music, they also highlight his graceful persona and ability to belt out those high notes that show off his beautiful vocal range. “Waiting” is the first video to come out, and its point of view leaves a lot to be desired because of how well the music and visuals match up with Thomas’ emotional delivery.

Watch the video below:

