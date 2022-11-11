BNMeetTheStar: Adédojà Adéyemí on Starring in “Anikulapo” & Her Personal Style

Adédojà Adéyemí made her acting debut in Kunle Afolayan‘s “Anikulapo,” and dominated the screen time she was allotted. She plays Princess Omowumi, the King’s daughter, whom Saro wanted to marry. She’s royalty both on and off-screen, so we can’t blame Saro for falling in love with her at first sight.

The Queen, who recently added “actress” to her impressive resume, has a Master’s degree in African and Diaspora studies and is the daughter of the late Alaafin of Oyo. She co-founded the Adeyemi Sisters Special Foundation which caters for the needs of underprivileged children, women and the physically challenged.

We caught up with the 2021 Miss Oyo State for a quick chat to discuss her role in “Anikulapo,” skincare routine, mental health and the Adeyemi Sisters Special Foundation (ASSF).

Thank you for taking the time to do this interview. Let’s start by chatting about your acting debut in “Anikulapo.” What was the atmosphere like on the set?

It was fantastic! The set was really beautiful. It was like travelling back in time. Also, it was like a town on its own. There were a lot of people working in different departments who worked to make the movie a success. I thoroughly enjoyed it.

How was it working with Kunle Afolayan, Kunle Remi, Fathia Williams, and the rest of the cast?

Working with Kunle Afolayan is a dream come true. Working with Kunle Remi, Fathia Williams, and all the other veterans was inspirational. I witnessed firsthand the hard work these actors put into filming. I learned a lot from them.

What was your favourite part of the filming process?

Even though I didn’t spend much time filming, I enjoyed it. There were times we all watched movies together, dined and had lots of fun. While shooting the death (of the prince) scene that I appeared in, Baba Wande (Baba Kareem Adepoju) said something very funny, and everyone started laughing instead of crying. I found it funny and memorable.

Let’s talk about your charitable work with the Adeyemi Sisters Special Foundation (ASSF). How did that come about, and how has it been so far?

In 2015, when I was the Social Secretary of the National Association of Oyo Students, we celebrated Children’s Day with pupils of the Oyo School for the Handicapped. They were so happy to receive us, and their housemistress told us that the children usually didn’t get invites for Children’s Day events. However, I witnessed something beautiful that day: about 95 per cent of those children had talents. Some could sing, some could drum, some could dance, and some were very vast in current affairs. So I told my friend, Owolabi Jamiu, that we needed to do something to keep the children happy all the time. That occurrence increased my love for humanitarian concerns, and we visited them occasionally. In 2017, my elder sister, Adeteju, who worked as an administrative officer at the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo, told me about her love for people with special needs and how most of them were very hardworking and brilliant. I also told her about my experience in 2015, and she said we should start a foundation. That was how the Adeyemi Sisters Special Foundation became operational in 2017. It has been an incredible journey, and we hope to expand the scope in the coming years.

How do you look after your mental and emotional health? How do you take care of yourself?

There are a number of things I do to take care of my mental health, being a worrywart and someone who often keeps to herself. I am learning new ways by unlearning and relearning. Here are a few: By trusting God’s love for me, eating healthy and staying hydrated, staying in touch with loved ones, exiting situations or shutting out people that drain my energy, setting goals and priorities, engaging in activities that I love, pampering myself, practising gratitude, and focusing on positivity.

You won the title of Miss Oyo State 2020/21. Now that you’ve handed the crown to your successor, do you have any plans to enter another beauty pageant in the near future?

I haven’t thought about that; I don’t think so, but never say never.

For someone who has never been to Oyo State, what five things would you highlight to convince them to go there?

Oyo State has a lot of distinctive and pioneering tourist and historical sites, and that’s why it’s the pacesetter, so I will probably say the following:

Ado-Awaye in Oyo State houses Iyake Lake, the only recognised suspended or hanging lake in Africa.

The first stadium in Africa is the Liberty Stadium in Ibadan.

University College Hospital (U.C.H.) is the first teaching hospital in Nigeria.

The Agodi Government Secretariat is the first in Nigeria.

Amala and Abula, one of Nigeria’s finest dishes, are best made in Oyo State.

Describe your personal style in just three words

Timeless, relatable, minimalistic.

What is your skincare routine?

I do have certain cosmetic products that I use to take care of my skin regularly; however, I don’t follow any routine religiously. So, it’s just vibes. LOL!

If “Anikulapo” comes back as a series, what would you want to do differently?

Nothing really. If I happen to be part of the subsequent project, I will just push myself harder.

Your favourite meal is?

I really like fried plantains and omelettes.

Is there any project that’s currently in the works?

Hmm, we’ll see.