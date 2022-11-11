Check out the star-studded premiere of Showmax’s “Flawsome”

Connect with us

The stars were shining bright at last night’s “Flawsome” premiere. Sharon Ooja (in her out-of-this-world two-piece) to Enado Odigie and Bisola Aiyeola.

“Flawsome,” Showmax’s latest Nigerian Original drama series, revolves around the lives of four friends, portrayed by Bisola Aiyeola, Ini Dima-Okojie, Sharon Ooja and Enado Odigie, as they navigate their personal and professional lives while bound by the flawed, yet unbreakable ties they share.

The 13-part drama series, created and directed by Tola Odunsi, also stars Gabriel Afolayan, John Dumelo, Baaj Adebule, Iretiola Doyle, Toyin Abraham, Chris Attoh, Ali Nuhu, Joselyn Dumas and Shine Rosman.

Scroll through our gallery to see who slayed the red carpet.

 

Photo Credit: insignaonline

