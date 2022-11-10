Davido’s Are We African Yet? (A.W.A.Y) Music Festival Has Been Postponed to November 2023

Davido’s highly anticipated A.W.A.Y. Festival in Atlanta will have to wait a few more months. The concert, which was originally scheduled for November 18, 2022, at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 18, 2023.

The management shared the news on the official A.W.A.Y. Festival Instagram page, stating the decision was necessary for Davido to spend time with his family and loved ones. The caption of the post reads:

We have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone A.W.A.Y Festival until Saturday, November 18, 2023.

To all ticket buyers, your tickets will be honoured for the 2023 date. We understand that you must be disappointed but we promise to come back with a bigger and better show. Thank you for understanding and we look forward to seeing you all in the near future.

– Management