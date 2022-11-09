Stones & Bones entertain Lagosians at Events Hosted by Pepsi & Hard Rock Cafe | Here’s How It Went

One of the top entertainment brands, Pepsi, in collaboration with Hard Rock Cafe hosted South African music legends, Stones & Bones in Lagos for an elite lineup of events to treat Lagosians to a unique style of Afro and High-life musical performances.

The 4-day event took place at Hard Rock Cafe and Shiro in Oniru, and a major feature of the event was the Pepsi brand’s focus on providing enough refreshment for the attendees who came to witness the music prowess of Stones & Bones.

According to the General Manager of Marketing, Segun Ogunleye, the Pepsi brand is known for its enthusiasm in bringing premium entertainment and refreshment to people, hence why the brand brought its A-game to the musical event at Hard Rock Cafe and Shiro as it is expected.

On her part, the Sales and Marketing Manager of Hard Rock Cafe, Nseobong Mbebeng re-affirmed that the Stones & Bones visit to Lagos was a successful one, recounting that to the full enjoyment of Lagosians, the remarkable event happened for 4-days.

“The visit kick-started with the first show which was on Friday, October 28th. After Dark Friday with Chiby. Second day was at Shiro ft Spektrum. Day 3 was Any Given Sunday and the last day was at Obi’s House on October 31st. The show was fun and had everyone partying to the fullest. Being Stone and Bone’s first time in Nigeria, they were so happy to perform here and in their words, Nigeria is a beautiful country and would love to see us(Nigerians) again”. – Nseobong said

She added that Hard Rock Cafe and Shiro are glad to have partnered with a leading pop culture brand, Pepsi, on Stones & Bones Live In Lagos, saying that Hard Rock Cafe wishes to work together again on more exciting events in the future.

