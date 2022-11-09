Connect with us

Leadway Health organizes 'Basic Life support Training' to Reduce Work Casualties

Stones & Bones entertain Lagosians at Events Hosted by Pepsi & Hard Rock Cafe | Here’s How It Went

BN Red Carpet Fab: "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" African Premiere in Lagos

Dettol Partners with Shoprite to Create Awareness on Hand Hygiene in Nigeria

Sunlight Giant Pack Spotted along Third Mainland Bridge | Here’s how it looks

Affiong Williams emerges Winner of the First-Ever Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot In Nigeria

Eventful Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary in Grand Style…Gives Back to Its Community

Power Oil and Indomie Noodles Team Up to Provide Essential Products to Displaced Victims of the Lokoja Flood

Bar Battles, SME Empowerment & Grand Finale | What you missed from Lagos Cocktail Week 2022

Lagos Welcomes Cast & Filmmakers From Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to Celebrate Film's African Premiere 

Leadway Health organizes ‘Basic Life support Training’ to Reduce Work Casualties

Published

45 mins ago

 on

“Several casualties that occur in the workplace and other places, can be prevented if co-workers have Basic Life Support skills.” – Leadway Health

To reduce the number of casualties in the workplace, Leadway Health introduced a series of free Basic Life Support training for staff a few months ago. The October edition of this training series was held on October 28th, 2022.

The training took place at the Leadway Assurance Learning Academy at Yaba and was attended by employees from organizations across different sectors like; Insurance, Marketing, Construction, Banking and Finance, and FMCG.

These organizations were the lucky ones selected, when Leadway Health made a call for entries, for the Basic Life Support training on their social media platforms a while back.

The Human Resource Professionals of these organizations were then contacted, and a day for the training was communicated.

The attendees were taught what to do in case of an emergency, how to carry out cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), how to administer first aid, and lots more by Emergency Medical Technicians who were brought to the session for this very purpose.

This was followed by a practical session, where attendees had the opportunity to practice what they had learned on ‘dummies’ and with each other.

It was an engaging session that left the attendees more knowledgeable than before, and ready to handle such emergencies should the need arise.

