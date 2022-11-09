Leadway Health organizes ‘Basic Life support Training’ to Reduce Work Casualties

“Several casualties that occur in the workplace and other places, can be prevented if co-workers have Basic Life Support skills.” – Leadway Health

To reduce the number of casualties in the workplace, Leadway Health introduced a series of free Basic Life Support training for staff a few months ago. The October edition of this training series was held on October 28th, 2022.

The training took place at the Leadway Assurance Learning Academy at Yaba and was attended by employees from organizations across different sectors like; Insurance, Marketing, Construction, Banking and Finance, and FMCG.

These organizations were the lucky ones selected, when Leadway Health made a call for entries, for the Basic Life Support training on their social media platforms a while back.

The Human Resource Professionals of these organizations were then contacted, and a day for the training was communicated.

The attendees were taught what to do in case of an emergency, how to carry out cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), how to administer first aid, and lots more by Emergency Medical Technicians who were brought to the session for this very purpose.

This was followed by a practical session, where attendees had the opportunity to practice what they had learned on ‘dummies’ and with each other.

It was an engaging session that left the attendees more knowledgeable than before, and ready to handle such emergencies should the need arise.

