BN Red Carpet Fab: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” African Premiere in Lagos

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Take in all the beauty and elegance served at the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” which took place in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday, November 6th, 2022.

First of all, the stars

Lupita Nyong’o

Letitia Wright

Danai Gurira

Winston Duke

Tenoch Huerta Mejia

Ryan Coogler (Director)

(R-L) Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Evans

Red Carpet Chic

Valerie Ike

Erica Nlewedin

Veronica Odeka

Osas Ighodaro

Osas Ighodaro

Tewa Onasanya

Ifedayo Agoro

They came in twos…

Red Carpet hosts – IK Osakioduwa and Anele Mdoda

Red Carpet hosts – IK Osakioduwa and Anele Mdoda

M.I and Eniola Mafe

Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman

Samuel and Bisola Otigba

Segun and Julie Arinze

Fabulous

Adunni Ade

Daala Oruwari

Sonia Irabor

Modella

Modella

Omowunmi Dada

Morey Faith

Agbadas, 2 Pieces & 3 Pieces

RMD

Denola Grey

Kelechi Amadi Obi

Bovi

Obi Asika

Ayoola Ayolola

Mai Atafo

Tola Odunsi

Tola Odunsi (R) and Editi Effiong

Alexx Ekubo

Tosin “StyleInfidel” Ogundadegbe

Darey Art-Alade

Steve Chuks

 

Daniel K. Daniel

Enioluwa Adeoluwa

Kunle Remi

It’s Giving… Rich Aunty

Shaffy Bello

 

Chee

The Dapper Gentlemen

Enyinna Nwigwe

Wale Ojo

Kunle Afolayan

For the Culture

Miss Ezeani

Sandra Okunzuwa

Liquorose

Craze Clown

Daniel K. Daniel

The Crowns are Crowning

Beverly Naya

Beverly Naya

Priscilla Ojo

Straight from Wakanda

Prince

Allysyn

Sheggz and Hermes

Photo Credit: @insignaonline | StillMoving.Net for Disney

