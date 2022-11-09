BN Red Carpet Fab: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” African Premiere in Lagos

Take in all the beauty and elegance served at the African Premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” which took place in Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday, November 6th, 2022.
First of all, the stars
Lupita Nyong’o
Letitia Wright
Danai Gurira
Winston Duke
Tenoch Huerta Mejia
Ryan Coogler (Director)
(R-L) Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Evans
Red Carpet Chic
Valerie Ike
Erica Nlewedin
Veronica Odeka
Osas Ighodaro
Osas Ighodaro
Tewa Onasanya
Ifedayo Agoro
They came in twos…
Red Carpet hosts – IK Osakioduwa and Anele Mdoda
Red Carpet hosts – IK Osakioduwa and Anele Mdoda
M.I and Eniola Mafe
Linda Ejiofor and Ibrahim Suleiman
Samuel and Bisola Otigba
Segun and Julie Arinze
Fabulous
Adunni Ade
Daala Oruwari
Sonia Irabor
Modella
Modella
Omowunmi Dada
Morey Faith
Agbadas, 2 Pieces & 3 Pieces
RMD
Denola Grey
Kelechi Amadi Obi
Bovi
Obi Asika
Ayoola Ayolola
Mai Atafo
Tola Odunsi
Tola Odunsi (R) and Editi Effiong
Alexx Ekubo
Tosin “StyleInfidel” Ogundadegbe
Darey Art-Alade
Steve Chuks
Daniel K. Daniel
Enioluwa Adeoluwa
Kunle Remi
It’s Giving… Rich Aunty
Shaffy Bello
Chee
The Dapper Gentlemen
Enyinna Nwigwe
Wale Ojo
Kunle Afolayan
For the Culture
Miss Ezeani
Sandra Okunzuwa
Liquorose
Craze Clown
Daniel K. Daniel
The Crowns are Crowning
Beverly Naya
Beverly Naya
Priscilla Ojo
Straight from Wakanda
Prince
Allysyn
Sheggz and Hermes
Photo Credit: @insignaonline | StillMoving.Net for Disney