Super Eagles' William Troost-Ekong is Married!

"4 Years of Unending Love & Friendship" Yomi Casual & Grace Makun's Anniversary Shoot is Worth Loving

Abimbola & Okiki Afolayan Celebrate their 3rd Wedding Anniversary

A Wedding + Instagram DM = Seyna & Tony's Pre-wedding Shoot + Love Story

She Found Him via a Wedding Hashtag! Chidera & Chibueze's White + Traditional Wedding

The Churchills are the Cover Family for Media Room Hub's September 2021 Issue

Lydia & Lamine First Met at Abidjan Airport, Then Reconnected in Abuja! #MeetTheDaffes Pre-wedding Shoot

Here's Episode 4 of Laju Iren's "During Ever After (Full Bloom)" Season 2

It's #SSDownTheAisle After Folashade & Sinmi Met at a Friend's Birthday Dinner

Stan Nze & Blessing Jessica Obasi are Getting Married!

Super Eagles’ William Troost-Ekong is Married!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Super Eagles and Watford centre-back William Troost-Ekong is a married man!

The footballer dropped the exciting news on Monday, sharing a black-white photo of himself in a tuxedo and his beautiful belle, and another of them with their huge wedding band. He captioned the post, “MR & MRS”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WILLIAM TROOST-EKONG (@wtroostekong)

According to Goal, the couple got married at a private event in London on Sunday, and of course, as came representing in his traditional attire. Super Eagles players Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Emmanuel Dennis, and Rangers’ Leon Balogun attended, as did Nigerian singer Lojay, who performed for the guests. Watford players such as Tom Cleverley and Mousa Sissoko, as well as other Nigerian entertainment celebrities, were in attendance.

See the videos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JYDEMAK WORLD 🌍TV (@jyde_mak)

The couple welcomed their first child, a son who they named ‘Oscar Ekong,’ in July 2018.

Congratulations to the couple. One year down, forever to go!

