“10 years of being my magic”: Adekunle Gold Pens Beautiful Note to Simi On Her 35th Birthday



Nigerian singer-songwriter Adekunle Gold took to his Instagram to celebrate his wife, singer, Simi’s 35th birthday and the 10th year anniversary of their first meeting.

He shared a photo of his wife, a video of his beautiful daughter wishing her mom a happy birthday and another slide of Simi trying on an expensive looking jewelry with friends and family around.

The singer also penned an adorable caption in the post. He wrote; “God bless the day I met you at Bogobiri 10 years ago. 10 years of being my magic. I’m grateful for you, for everything you do. Been through it all with you so as we start to dey chop life now, we go live it up to the fullest.

Orente mi, Ati lowo, Ati nile lori, Ati bimo, Alafia njoba ninu ile’wa, Aye wa dun bi oyin.

Happy Birthday Girl of my youth.”

