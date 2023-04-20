“From Zero to Owning a Property…” Spyro Is The Latest Landlord🍾

Fresh from the success of his “Who Is Your Guy?” remix with Tiwa Savage, Nigerian singer, and songwriter Spyro is celebrating another big win.

The singer took to his Instagram page to announce that he has recently acquired two properties, one for himself and one for his business partner. He wrote; “FROM ZERO to owning a property …ah I #COUNTMYBLESSINGS big time. I didn’t just buy for myself, I bought the opposite unit for my business partner too. GOD has been good and kind to me”

The singer also announced the upcoming release of his song “Count Your Blessings” featuring DJ Neptune.

See the post below: