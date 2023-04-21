Connect with us

Living Movies & TV Scoop

Netflix Treated Me Like Royalty at the “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” African Premiere in Cape Town 🇿🇦

Events Living Movies & TV

I Have Been Summoned by the Queen for the Premiere of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" in Cape Town

BN TV Living

Need a Quick Snack Fix? This Sausage Bread Rolls is Absolutely Perfect

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie Shares How to Make Parfait at Home

Events Living

#BNVisitsItaly: Motunde Explored the Charm & Beauty of Italy's Hidden Gems | Here's the Story

Events Living

BellaNaija's IK is in Jo'burg to Bring You Exclusive Content from the #BBTitans Finale Show

BN TV Living

Learn How to Make Oven Baked Fish with Dolapo Grey’s Recipe | Watch

Features Living

Everything Don Cost, God Abeg!

BN TV Living

Watch Tayo Aina & Kamsi Explore the Tiniest Apartments in Lagos

Living

Lydia Dinga Has Some Tips for Incorporating Healthy Eating Habits into your Daily Routine

Living

Netflix Treated Me Like Royalty at the “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” African Premiere in Cape Town 🇿🇦

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Hey guys! Remember when I told you about my invitation to attend the “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” African Premiere in Stellenbosch, Cape Town, all thanks to Netflix? Well, I’m back and let me tell you, it was nothing short of amazing!

From when I arrived at the airport, I received premium treatment. I mean, I boarded the South African Airways, Business Class, and the flight attendants were the nicest and most friendly I’ve ever encountered. The leg room was great and I had a three-course meal that left me feeling full but satisfied.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Upon arrival at O.R. Tambo Airport in Johannesburg, I had a few hours to kill at the Premium Lounge for Business Class by South African Airways before boarding the next flight to Cape Town.

As soon as I landed in Cape Town, the Netflix team in South Africa was already waiting for me. They had a banner, sweets, water, and gave me a warm welcome. I then headed to my cozy cottage at Protea Hotel Stellenbosch, which had a friendly neighborhood-y feel that I absolutely loved.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

On the evening of my arrival, Saturday, April 15, I attended a dinner with Netflix at Klein Goederust, where I met stars from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and bonded with Nancy Isime, Erica Nlewedim, Lilian Afegbai over wine, good food, and content creation. It was so much fun!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

The day of the premiere, Netflix truly delivered on their promise of “Premium Treatment Only.” I had a makeup artist do my makeup, and I got ready for the event. As you might have seen on BellaNaija’s Instagram page, I gave you the front-row view of all the glitz and glamour.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

On Monday, it was time to leave South Africa, but Netflix wasn’t done yet. They took me all the way to Doha, Qatar, for a little rest before heading to Lagos. Guys, Qatar Airways Business Class, truly is award-winning, no jokes. The flight attendants were sweet and attentive, and the service was impeccable. I had my own space, a dedicated flight attendant, and was served a five-course meal. It was truly an experience of a lifetime.

I stayed at the Airport Hotel during my layover, and then flew Qatar Airways back to Lagos. Overall, I had an amazing time in Stellenbosch, and I can’t thank Netflix enough for the incredible experience.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Oluwadamilola Olatunji is a creative trailblazer and a savvy digital editorial leader who creates compelling content for over 1 million unique monthly readers. As a Senior Content Associate, she supervises BellaNaija's editorial strategy to ensure the needs of each audience are met. You can contact her directly via Instagram (@datshortgirlcalleddami) or on Twitter (@olatunji_dami).

Star Features

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Stories We Carry With Us

Adekusibe Ogunmokun: With “Gangs of Lagos,” Nollywood is Creating World-Class Films

Paul Eze: How to Get Remote Jobs As An African

Is the Embrace of Minimalism Making Ancient Symbolism Diabolic?  

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: We Do Not Job Shame
css.php