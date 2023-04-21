Netflix Treated Me Like Royalty at the “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” African Premiere in Cape Town 🇿🇦

Hey guys! Remember when I told you about my invitation to attend the “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” African Premiere in Stellenbosch, Cape Town, all thanks to Netflix? Well, I’m back and let me tell you, it was nothing short of amazing!

From when I arrived at the airport, I received premium treatment. I mean, I boarded the South African Airways, Business Class, and the flight attendants were the nicest and most friendly I’ve ever encountered. The leg room was great and I had a three-course meal that left me feeling full but satisfied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Upon arrival at O.R. Tambo Airport in Johannesburg, I had a few hours to kill at the Premium Lounge for Business Class by South African Airways before boarding the next flight to Cape Town.

As soon as I landed in Cape Town, the Netflix team in South Africa was already waiting for me. They had a banner, sweets, water, and gave me a warm welcome. I then headed to my cozy cottage at Protea Hotel Stellenbosch, which had a friendly neighborhood-y feel that I absolutely loved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

On the evening of my arrival, Saturday, April 15, I attended a dinner with Netflix at Klein Goederust, where I met stars from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and bonded with Nancy Isime, Erica Nlewedim, Lilian Afegbai over wine, good food, and content creation. It was so much fun!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

The day of the premiere, Netflix truly delivered on their promise of “Premium Treatment Only.” I had a makeup artist do my makeup, and I got ready for the event. As you might have seen on BellaNaija’s Instagram page, I gave you the front-row view of all the glitz and glamour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

On Monday, it was time to leave South Africa, but Netflix wasn’t done yet. They took me all the way to Doha, Qatar, for a little rest before heading to Lagos. Guys, Qatar Airways Business Class, truly is award-winning, no jokes. The flight attendants were sweet and attentive, and the service was impeccable. I had my own space, a dedicated flight attendant, and was served a five-course meal. It was truly an experience of a lifetime.

I stayed at the Airport Hotel during my layover, and then flew Qatar Airways back to Lagos. Overall, I had an amazing time in Stellenbosch, and I can’t thank Netflix enough for the incredible experience.