“It wasn’t a skit” – Saga Confirms He & Nini Are Engaged

Reality TV star and artist Saga has confirmed that he and Nini are now engaged.

A few weeks ago, there was a proposal video that led to speculation about Saga and Nini’s engagement, but neither of them had confirmed it officially. During an interview on Arise TV 360, Saga confirmed that the proposal was not staged, even though there were rumours suggesting otherwise. He made this confirmation while discussing his preparations for his art exhibition titled ‘Subtle Reflection,’ which will take place in Lagos between April 13th and 30th.

In his words; “Even we don’t know the date we are getting married, so everybody should please chill. Just to clarify, it wasn’t a skit. I’m not so jobless that I would wake up one morning and start proposing to someone and kissing, and all of that just to make people laugh or what. The thing is we had a brand engagement for the wine brand, earlier that day, and I already planned to propose after the shoot. The only link was that it was the same day. But it wasn’t a skit… Yes, the video is true, but you people should please allow us to live our private lives. We’ll appreciate it.”

Watch the full interview below: