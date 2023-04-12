This Twitter Thread of People Sharing How They Met Their Partner Will Melt Your Heart



Love has a way of finding us when we least expect it. It can come in different forms and at various points in our lives. Whether we are prepared or caught off guard, the stories behind most relationships are always so beautiful. From meeting online (of course!), to being set up, to a little something called fate, here’s how some Twitter users met their partners.

These stories are sure to tug at your heartstrings and leave you with happy tears.

Here’s the tweet that started the conversation:

Couples… don’t all speak at once but… how did you meet your other half? Indulge me I’m a romantic! pic.twitter.com/FB7yycQk50 — Inari NOT Briana . (@inaribriana) April 10, 2023

And the heartwarming stories

He’d been sharing my content for years until I noticed. He finally slid in my DMs after buying my first book. He’s in 🇺🇸, I’m in 🇬🇧. We ended up FaceTiming daily. Within 4weeks he flew out to me. It’s been over 1year now and we travel almost monthly. So glad I wrote the book!!!😅 https://t.co/kfPpSrTw8B pic.twitter.com/lduOWUWioL — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) April 12, 2023

We met in the comment section and we planned to meet up some day at Kyadondo. We danced the whole night, got drunk and got wasted. It’s now Oba how long and the rest is history 🥺🕯️🖤 https://t.co/UJ0GUoVNQn pic.twitter.com/jhMeMYkEPS — Lil’ Monster🌶️ (@ShezSonialynn) April 12, 2023

After months of us first seeing each other in a Nando’s, I fell across her YouTube videos and DM’d her about a vid she uploaded. We exchanged numbers and met up after a few weeks. Fell in love!! I proposed 6 months later, we’ve been married for nearly 6 years and have 2 girls! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/ZzNXPxizQJ pic.twitter.com/mDFVt0zrLZ — A Star (@AstarMusicUK) April 12, 2023

We met at @fireboydml concert; while “What if I Say” was on, I looked across the crowd, and my eyes met with his; I will say it was love at first sight, we made our way through the crowd, and the rest is history. 🥹And I got a ring last night. Thank you, #fireboy https://t.co/z2eVWtETD8 pic.twitter.com/ckNafl5O2s — lazy creator 👩🏾‍🦰 (@anuri_reigneth) April 12, 2023

I tweeted this. He asked for my number and sent a voice note and we spoke every day after that. Met a week later and everything else is history. It’s been 3yrs. 🥺 https://t.co/8ROgGCbV2m pic.twitter.com/mCX9UHOBQC — Honey Pot 🍯 (@Miss_Patriciah) April 12, 2023

Suuuper long story short.. we actually met online by mistake cuz I wanted to find more ppl to play Call of Duty with 😂 got to know each other, found out we lived 15 mins away from each other, ended up meeting in person and I been STUCK BESIDE EM ever since 😝😜💛BIG MF BONE ‼️ https://t.co/cScqQ6Xq7F pic.twitter.com/GaWrMhGx1A — non clés ✨ (@alicianokeys) April 12, 2023

We met on Twitter & after some tl banter we got to know each other better. He jokingly dmed about flying to see me & I thought that was so sweet so I gave him my number. Since then we FT every day & he did actually fly to see me. It’s almost been a year of us being together 🥹 https://t.co/Bsalg8jYWB pic.twitter.com/wS80nZe1rJ — 🎉TORY DAY 🎉Jel Shima 💣⚙️🧨🎞️ (@JKaneki777) April 12, 2023

We met on Hinge, but I got overwhelmed by the madness on that app and deleted it. Fast forward a few weeks and we bumped into each other on the train. We recognised each other and immediately hit it off from there. We got married last year 🥰 https://t.co/d18ZTEYXd9 pic.twitter.com/059dSfUJWe — Morayo (@Morayo_aa) April 12, 2023

Met online at 16 and became extremely good friends. We used to fall asleep on Skype together. We reconnected again then he asked me to be his girlfriend 2 years ago. Now we engaged. 🥺❤️💍 https://t.co/dUoCAPiGpm pic.twitter.com/82XgpuoSZj — #LaidBarePodcast (@Oloni) April 12, 2023

From Banter to Altar. Ended up paying the bride price I trolled her with. https://t.co/17n1SoCPQl pic.twitter.com/Sl3J1EOIbq — ibe (@maziibe_) April 12, 2023