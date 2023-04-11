Here’s the Johnny Drille & Tomi Ojo Exchange that’s Got Twitter Buzzing

Johnny Drille‘s latest single “Believe Me” has been making headlines for all the right reasons. Today, it’s not just the song that’s making waves online, but a video featuring “Far From Home” star Tomi Ojo.

At first, people didn’t read any meaning to the video until Johnny Drille went back in time to a 2019 tweet from Tomi Ojo. She had replied to a tweet from Johnny Drille where the former shared a photo of himself with the caption: “Future Dad!” Tomi then said: “…of Tomi’s children 😊”. Johnny Drille then quoted Tomi’s tweet with “Full circle ♥️🥰”, sending his females fans on a frenzy. It’s hilarious to see.

The tweets from both stars suggest something might have been brewing between them for some time.

….of tomi's children 😊 — tomi Ojo (@OjoTomi1) June 17, 2019

Tomi’s on-screen lover in “Far From Home,” Emeka (Frank), is in pains as we type this.

My love😂 you've always known I'm polygamous in nature 🥲 https://t.co/2LK7wgS74i — tomi Ojo (@OjoTomi1) April 10, 2023

Drop your address let’s fight man to man https://t.co/vkehZ0t38n pic.twitter.com/VaPOTx7NUT — Emeka (@Emeneks) April 11, 2023

Here’s what people are saying:

I don’t like that hug at the end 😭 — Superstar Osas ✨ (@Osasx2) April 10, 2023

I haven’t been breathing fine since yesterday — Emeka (@Emeneks) April 11, 2023

My dear pls try and avoid the internet for a bit

I still care for your mental honey 🙏 — tomi Ojo (@OjoTomi1) April 11, 2023

Here for whatever Johnny Drille and Tomi Ojo are doing. — Bibi, Bolouere (@boluxxxx) April 11, 2023

Johnny drille and tomi ojo are a thing 🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/9fyKxZrkww — Certified_Loner🔥 (@Zcoo_) April 11, 2023

Since the lady in the jingle is Tomi Ojo then automatically it's JD's voice🤭🤭 They've been cooking this thing siiiinnncccee🌚 https://t.co/wtgKhidsE9 — Tèmítọ́pẹ́💆 (@tabeit03) April 11, 2023

I actually need to log off because i can’t understand this. Is it because of F-major or dreadlock his head? I can do both! Tomi, Ojo, why???? https://t.co/W2IPjxeEol — one of the 4 people tweeting in a room 🐘 (@TheGreyHunter) April 11, 2023

Damn!

Another crush gone pic.twitter.com/BMq7FIOu5H — BAÁLÈ of IKIRUN ×͜× (@KoladeOlukunle) April 11, 2023

Apparently it's like Johnny Drille is hooked with TomiOjo😂 Except this kiss I just saw now is doctored too😭 Johnny don carry us over 2.5🤣 — DevoyceofLagos (@devoyce007) April 11, 2023

Tomi ojo and Johnny Drille ??😒I am so happy for you two. Mssseeww 😭 — shanice with the Lh✨🦋 (@_ebunoluwaA) April 11, 2023