Here’s the Johnny Drille & Tomi Ojo Exchange that’s Got Twitter Buzzing

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Johnny Drille‘s latest single “Believe Me” has been making headlines for all the right reasons. Today, it’s not just the song that’s making waves online, but a video featuring “Far From Home” star Tomi Ojo.

At first, people didn’t read any meaning to the video until Johnny Drille went back in time to a 2019 tweet from Tomi Ojo. She had replied to a tweet from Johnny Drille where the former shared a photo of himself with the caption: “Future Dad!” Tomi then said: “…of Tomi’s children 😊”. Johnny Drille then quoted Tomi’s tweet with “Full circle ♥️🥰”, sending his females fans on a frenzy. It’s hilarious to see.

The tweets from both stars suggest something might have been brewing between them for some time.

Tomi’s on-screen lover in “Far From Home,” Emeka (Frank), is in pains as we type this.

Here’s what people are saying:

