Spotted: Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Zlatan, Jade Osiberu at the UK Screening of “Gangs Of Lagos”

The cast and crew of Prime Video’s first African original movie, “Gangs of Lagos” recently attended a special screening in the United Kingdom. The crime thriller features a stellar cast, including Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Zlatan and Chioma Akpotha, and is directed and produced by Jade Osiberu. 

Lala Akindoju, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Gangs of London), and Deborah Ayorinde (Riches) also graced the screening.

Check out the photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jade Osiberu (@jadeosiberu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Akpotha (@chiomakpotha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. Kelechi Anyikude (@kelechiafc)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bola Agbaje (@bolaagbaje)

