Spotted: Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Zlatan, Jade Osiberu at the UK Screening of “Gangs Of Lagos”

The cast and crew of Prime Video’s first African original movie, “Gangs of Lagos” recently attended a special screening in the United Kingdom. The crime thriller features a stellar cast, including Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Zlatan and Chioma Akpotha, and is directed and produced by Jade Osiberu.

Lala Akindoju, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Gangs of London), and Deborah Ayorinde (Riches) also graced the screening.

Check out the photos below:

