Connect with us

Relationships Style Sweet Spot Weddings

#TYLoveRocks24 Begins! Yhemo Lee & Tayo's Engagement Photos are Pure Perfection

BN TV Relationships

Searching for Love: Tomike Adeoye's "Match Made By Tomike" Premieres with Boluwatife & Eniola

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

DoubleKay’s Love Story is Pure Couple Vibes – Just Look at These Photos | Life Before #BBNaija

BN TV Relationships

Tomike Adeoye Introduces "Match Made by Tomike" – A Show That Goes Beyond Love

Beauty BN TV Inspired News Relationships Style

Beyonce Presents SirDavis: Moët Hennessy’s 1st Entirely Stateside Developed American Spirit

Relationships

Dating Tips 101: Akah & Claire Nnani Share Key Questions for the Talking Stage

Beauty Movies & TV Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Double Trouble: Wanni X Handi Light Up the BBNaija 'No Loose Guard' House with Twin Style

BN TV Inspired Relationships Style TRAVEL Weddings

Elado Treats Tele to an Unforgettable Itailian Adventure on This BNS Exclusive, Travel with Them

BN TV Relationships

Mimii Ngulube & Josh Oyinsan Become First Black Couple to Win Love Island

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

It's a Decade of Love! Jude & Ify Okoye Celebrate 10th Wedding Anniversary

Relationships

#TYLoveRocks24 Begins! Yhemo Lee & Tayo’s Engagement Photos are Pure Perfection

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The journey to forever has officially begun for the popular entertainer Idowu Adeyemi, mostly known as Yhemo Lee, and his fiancée, Tayo. Today marks their traditional wedding, and we’re sure it’s going to be nothing short of spectacular.

Having already done their civil ceremony, the couple is now set to conclude their wedding festivities with a grand traditional wedding ceremony.

Before we dive into the beautiful moments from their traditional wedding, let’s take a moment to appreciate their breathtaking pre-wedding photos. Both dressed in black, Yhemo Lee looked dapper in a tailored suit by T.I Nathan, while Tayo stunned in a glamorous dinner gown by Lasosa.

Check out more photos below:

Credits:

Couple @thayour_b | @yhemo_lee
Bride’s Stylist @moodstyling_
Groom’s Stylist @frontiersbrand
Planner @jahiraeventsco
Dress: @_lasosa
Groom’s outfit: @tinathan.official
Makeup Artist: @sandramartins_studio
Hairstylist: @deolasanni_wigsluxury
Photography: @kunmi.owopetu

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

What Happens When We Break Things to Pieces

The Cruciality of Big Brother Naija as a Reprieve to Societal Hardships

Dennis Isong: Does Infrastructure Influence the Nigerian Real Estate Sector?

What Happens to Nigerian Athletes Post-Retirement?

Ghana’s Wahu Mobility is Driving Sustainable Jobs with Woman-Led Electric Bike Initiative
css.php