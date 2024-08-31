TYLoveRocks24 Begins! Yhemo Lee & Tayo’s Engagement Photos are Pure Perfection

The journey to forever has officially begun for the popular entertainer Idowu Adeyemi, mostly known as Yhemo Lee, and his fiancée, Tayo. Today marks their traditional wedding, and we’re sure it’s going to be nothing short of spectacular.

Having already done their civil ceremony, the couple is now set to conclude their wedding festivities with a grand traditional wedding ceremony.

Before we dive into the beautiful moments from their traditional wedding, let’s take a moment to appreciate their breathtaking pre-wedding photos. Both dressed in black, Yhemo Lee looked dapper in a tailored suit by T.I Nathan, while Tayo stunned in a glamorous dinner gown by Lasosa.

Check out more photos below:

Credits:

Couple @thayour_b | @yhemo_lee

Bride’s Stylist @moodstyling_

Groom’s Stylist @frontiersbrand

Planner @jahiraeventsco

Dress: @_lasosa

Groom’s outfit: @tinathan.official

Makeup Artist: @sandramartins_studio

Hairstylist: @deolasanni_wigsluxury

Photography: @kunmi.owopetu