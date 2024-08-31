Relationships
#TYLoveRocks24 Begins! Yhemo Lee & Tayo’s Engagement Photos are Pure Perfection
The journey to forever has officially begun for the popular entertainer Idowu Adeyemi, mostly known as Yhemo Lee, and his fiancée, Tayo. Today marks their traditional wedding, and we’re sure it’s going to be nothing short of spectacular.
Having already done their civil ceremony, the couple is now set to conclude their wedding festivities with a grand traditional wedding ceremony.
Before we dive into the beautiful moments from their traditional wedding, let’s take a moment to appreciate their breathtaking pre-wedding photos. Both dressed in black, Yhemo Lee looked dapper in a tailored suit by T.I Nathan, while Tayo stunned in a glamorous dinner gown by Lasosa.
Check out more photos below:
Credits:
Couple @thayour_b | @yhemo_lee
Bride’s Stylist @moodstyling_
Groom’s Stylist @frontiersbrand
Planner @jahiraeventsco
Dress: @_lasosa
Groom’s outfit: @tinathan.official
Makeup Artist: @sandramartins_studio
Hairstylist: @deolasanni_wigsluxury
Photography: @kunmi.owopetu