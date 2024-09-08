Friendship Goals: How “Match Made by Tomike” Found the Perfect Bestie Pair in Episode 2

In the previous episode of “Match Made by Tomike,” love was in the air as Boluwatife and Eniola were successfully matched, both on the hunt for romantic partners. However, in the second episode of Tomike Adeoye’s matchmaking series, the focus shifts to something just as important: friendship.

Omobonike is looking for a trusted friend, someone she can root for, grow with, and share a “5 & 6” bond with. Enter Samantha, who is ready to give their budding friendship a shot. Tomike made the match, and their first date was full of meaningful conversations about love, relationships, family, faith, and more.

Watch the full episode below: