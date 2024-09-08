Connect with us

Friendship Goals: How "Match Made by Tomike" Found the Perfect Bestie Pair in Episode 2

Joyful Cook’s Ghana Chicken Light Soup Recipe Is Your Next Go-To Dish

Suya, But Make it Chicken: You've Got to Try Daniel Ochuko's Mouthwatering Recipe

Wizard Chan Reflects on Legacy & Life in New Single “Time Traveller”

Tolani Captures Love & Heartbreak in Soulful New Single “Crybaby”

Tems Closes U.S. Leg of "Born In The Wild" Tour with Performances by John Legend & Ayra Starr

Lupita Nyong’o Explores African Diaspora Identity in New Storytelling Podcast "Mind Your Own"

Watch Tiwa Savage’s "One Heart" Music Video for the Animated Film "Ozi: Voice of the Forest"

BN Style Spotlight: Chalya Shagaya Stuns in Timeless Deola Sagoe at Lagos Canvas [WATCH]

Mo Abudu Stuns in Nigerian Wanni Fuga at Lagos Canvas Launch | WATCH

Friendship Goals: How “Match Made by Tomike” Found the Perfect Bestie Pair in Episode 2

In the previous episode of Match Made by Tomike,” love was in the air as Boluwatife and Eniola were successfully matched, both on the hunt for romantic partners. However, in the second episode of Tomike Adeoye’s matchmaking series, the focus shifts to something just as important: friendship.

Omobonike is looking for a trusted friend, someone she can root for, grow with, and share a “5 & 6” bond with. Enter Samantha, who is ready to give their budding friendship a shot. Tomike made the match, and their first date was full of meaningful conversations about love, relationships, family, faith, and more.

Watch the full episode below:

