Joyful Cook’s Ghana Chicken Light Soup Recipe Is Your Next Go-To Dish

By now, almost everyone should be familiar with the famous, delicious Ghana Light Soup, often regarded as the number one soup in Ghana.

Ghana Light Soup is a flavourful and aromatic dish made with peppers, assorted meats, spices, and a blend of condiments. Its versatility shines through, with some even adding garden eggs or okra to elevate their version.

In this recipe by Joyful Cook, she walks us through the steps of making Light Soup using chicken. She begins by cooking the chicken in a blended mixture of rosemary, garlic, ginger, onions, and habanero pepper. To this, she adds salt, seasoning cubes, and tomato paste, letting the chicken simmer in these flavours. While the chicken cooks, she boils tomatoes, peppers, and onions, blends them, and then incorporates the mixture into the chicken pot, allowing everything to cook together.

To finish, she adds Ghana’s native spice mix, some basil, more onions, and garden eggs, creating a perfectly simple yet incredibly delicious soup.

See how she makes it below: