Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Joyful Cook’s Ghana Chicken Light Soup Recipe Is Your Next Go-To Dish

BN TV Cuisine

Suya, But Make it Chicken: You've Got to Try Daniel Ochuko's Mouthwatering Recipe

BN TV Music

Wizard Chan Reflects on Legacy & Life in New Single “Time Traveller”

BN TV Music

Tolani Captures Love & Heartbreak in Soulful New Single “Crybaby”

BN TV Music

Tems Closes U.S. Leg of "Born In The Wild" Tour with Performances by John Legend & Ayra Starr

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Lupita Nyong’o Explores African Diaspora Identity in New Storytelling Podcast "Mind Your Own"

BN TV Music

Watch Tiwa Savage’s "One Heart" Music Video for the Animated Film "Ozi: Voice of the Forest"

Beauty BN TV Culture Events News Style

BN Style Spotlight: Chalya Shagaya Stuns in Timeless Deola Sagoe at Lagos Canvas [WATCH]

Beauty BN TV Culture Events News Style

Mo Abudu Stuns in Nigerian Wanni Fuga at Lagos Canvas Launch | WATCH

BN TV Scoop

Fairme David & Michky Speak on Unpaired Housemates, Finalist Predictions and More | 10 Questions With...

BN TV

Joyful Cook’s Ghana Chicken Light Soup Recipe Is Your Next Go-To Dish

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

By now, almost everyone should be familiar with the famous, delicious Ghana Light Soup, often regarded as the number one soup in Ghana.

Ghana Light Soup is a flavourful and aromatic dish made with peppers, assorted meats, spices, and a blend of condiments. Its versatility shines through, with some even adding garden eggs or okra to elevate their version.

In this recipe by Joyful Cook, she walks us through the steps of making Light Soup using chicken. She begins by cooking the chicken in a blended mixture of rosemary, garlic, ginger, onions, and habanero pepper. To this, she adds salt, seasoning cubes, and tomato paste, letting the chicken simmer in these flavours. While the chicken cooks, she boils tomatoes, peppers, and onions, blends them, and then incorporates the mixture into the chicken pot, allowing everything to cook together.

To finish, she adds Ghana’s native spice mix, some basil, more onions, and garden eggs, creating a perfectly simple yet incredibly delicious soup.

See how she makes it below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Read About Rasaq Malik Gbolahan’s Poetry Journey in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Smart Emmanuel: The Two Overlooked Reasons Why Customers Choose You

Recognising The Unseen Labor Behind Our Comfort

Money Matters With Nimi: How Parents Can Navigate Back-to-School Expenses

Benita Nnachortam’s Kuta Arts Foundation Held Super Nature Exhibition in Abeokuta
css.php