Suya, But Make it Chicken: You've Got to Try Daniel Ochuko's Mouthwatering Recipe

Wizard Chan Reflects on Legacy & Life in New Single “Time Traveller”

Tolani Captures Love & Heartbreak in Soulful New Single “Crybaby”

Tems Closes U.S. Leg of "Born In The Wild" Tour with Performances by John Legend & Ayra Starr

Lupita Nyong’o Explores African Diaspora Identity in New Storytelling Podcast "Mind Your Own"

Watch Tiwa Savage’s "One Heart" Music Video for the Animated Film "Ozi: Voice of the Forest"

BN Style Spotlight: Chalya Shagaya Stuns in Timeless Deola Sagoe at Lagos Canvas [WATCH]

Mo Abudu Stuns in Nigerian Wanni Fuga at Lagos Canvas Launch | WATCH

Fairme David & Michky Speak on Unpaired Housemates, Finalist Predictions and More | 10 Questions With...

Ayra Starr Takes Charge in Solo Performance Video for "Control"

Suya, But Make it Chicken: You’ve Got to Try Daniel Ochuko’s Mouthwatering Recipe

No list of Nigerian street foods would be complete without suya—a mouthwatering, traditionally smoked and spiced meat skewer. Typically made with thinly sliced beef, suya can also be prepared using ram, chicken, or turkey.

In this suya recipe by Daniel Ochuko, chicken breast takes centre stage. According to Daniel, the key to an authentic suya experience lies in the suya spice—a flavourful blend of kulikuli (dehydrated peanut) powder, dried ginger, garlic, pepper, salt, and other spices. And we couldn’t agree more.

Once prepared, suya is traditionally served with onions, cabbage, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Daniel stays true to this, offering his suya alongside fresh slices of cabbage and onions, dusted with even more suya spice for extra flavour.

Watch him work his magic below:

Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

