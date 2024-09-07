Suya, But Make it Chicken: You’ve Got to Try Daniel Ochuko’s Mouthwatering Recipe

No list of Nigerian street foods would be complete without suya—a mouthwatering, traditionally smoked and spiced meat skewer. Typically made with thinly sliced beef, suya can also be prepared using ram, chicken, or turkey.

In this suya recipe by Daniel Ochuko, chicken breast takes centre stage. According to Daniel, the key to an authentic suya experience lies in the suya spice—a flavourful blend of kulikuli (dehydrated peanut) powder, dried ginger, garlic, pepper, salt, and other spices. And we couldn’t agree more.

Once prepared, suya is traditionally served with onions, cabbage, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Daniel stays true to this, offering his suya alongside fresh slices of cabbage and onions, dusted with even more suya spice for extra flavour.

Watch him work his magic below: