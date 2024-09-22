Get Your Tissues Ready! Asherkine’s Kindness Comes Full Circle on “Match Made By Tomike”

This episode of “Match Made By Tomike” is sure to tug at your heartstrings, and it had host Tomike Adeoye in tears as well.

Described by Tomike as the most emotional episode yet, it is a heartfelt tribute to Asherkine, the philanthropist, who finally gets a taste of his own generosity. Believing he was meeting just one of his biggest fans, Asherkine was in for a surprise. Instead, he was taken to a supermarket and given 30 seconds to shop for anything—mirroring the acts of kindness he so often shows to others

Reflecting on the experience, Tomike shared, “This episode blessed me in ways you can’t imagine! I got home and was weeping for so long.”

Grab some tissues—you might need them for this touching episode.