Ditch the Yam: Joyful Cook’s Turkey Pepper Soup with Corn is a Game-Changer

Do you know what makes pepper soup truly remarkable? Its versatility. You can prepare pepper soup with any protein of your choice—goat meat, offals, beef, fish, chicken, or even turkey, just like Joyful Cook does in this video.

In this particular recipe, she uses turkey wings alongside a rich blend of ingredients like pepper soup spice, ehuru (calabash nutmeg), scotch bonnet pepper, onion, seasoning, salt, uyayak, black pepper, and utazi leaf (or parsley). For a twist, she opts for corn instead of the usual plantain, potato, or yam.

This spicy pepper soup is perfect for cold weather, and you can enjoy it with some white rice or savour it on its own. Either way, you’re in for a delightful treat.

Watch how Joyful Cook prepares this delicious pepper soup below.: