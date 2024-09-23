HerMoneyHerPower: Funke Akindele Shares How “Jenifa’s Diary” Came To Life by a Woman’s Support

Funke Akindele is nothing short of extraordinary. Since her breakthrough in the popular secondary school series “I Need To Know,” we’ve watched her rise steadily through the ranks of the film industry, producing hit series and movies that have left an indelible mark on Nollywood.

From “Omo Ghetto” to “Battle On Buka Street” and “A Tribe Called Judah,” Funke has consistently delivered blockbusters. Her latest feat, “A Tribe Called Judah” raked in an impressive 1 billion Naira at the Nigerian box office in just three weeks, making it the fastest Nollywood film to reach that milestone. Truly, this entrepreneur is unstoppable.

#HerMoneyHerPower, a campaign by BellaNaija and The She Tank have got people talking about women’s economic power, the ability of a woman to participate fully and equally in the economic sphere. It’s no news that when women have influence and control over their resources, they’re able to invest in their families, communities and gloabl economics.

In driving conversations on women’s economic power, #HerMoneyHerPower—a campaign by BellaNaija and She Tank—is bringing women together to engage in these vital discussions, with Funke Akindele leading the charge.

At the #HerMoneyHerPower event, Funke shared a personal story about the importance of women’s economic influence. For the first time, she revealed how she secured funding to continue filming her “Jenifa’s Diary” series when she hit a financial roadblock. And guess what? That lifeline came from a fellow woman. It shows how, when women have economic power, they can make a real difference, using their resources to create opportunities and support others in impactful ways.

Watch the highlights of Funke Akindele’s inspiring moments, from her grand entrance to her impactful words, below:

