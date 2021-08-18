“Omo Ghetto: The Saga” is Heading to Netflix!

Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz‘ 2020 comedic film “Omo Ghetto: The Saga” is headed to Netflix after smashing a four-year Nollywood record in January, barely a month after its theatrical debut.

The film will be released on Netflix on September 10, 2021.

The comedy, which stars Funke Akindele-Bello in a dual role with Deyemi Okanlawon, Eniola Badmus, and Chioma Akpotha, is the sequel to the 2010 “Omo Ghetto” trilogy. Alexx Ekubo, Akah Nnani, Zubby Michael, Tina Mba, Adebayo Salami, Mercy Aigbe, Paschaline Alex Okoli, Nancy Isimi, Tobi Makinde, Timini Egbuson, also appear in the film.

Announcing the news, Funke wrote; “From the Ghetto to Netflix!!!!! #OmoGhettoTheSaga is coming to @naijaonnetflix this September. Get ready to experience the Saga all over again. #GetReady #September10 #OmoGhettoTheSaga.”