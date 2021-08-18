BBNaija’s Princess Says She Did Not Get a Car from Her Fans

Recently evicted Big Brother Naija Housemate, Princess has debunked the viral news that she received a car from her fans with a statement on her official Instagram page. “It is a lie and we pleas with the general public to ignore this,” Princess wrote.

Read the statement below:

GOOD MORNING FANMILY

FAKE NEWS ❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌

This post is to debunk any news about fans getting Princess Francis a car, we don’t know how this started or the reason behind it, but we want to put this out here that it is a lie and plead with the general public to ignore this and ask blogs to stop posting fake information without raw facts.

Make Una buy me real car 🤣🤣

THANK YOU ALL FOR THE LOVE AND SUPPORT 🙏❤️.