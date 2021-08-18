🌴 Caribbean Vibes! Looks from the #BBNaija CÎROC Caribbean Party

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Cîroc hosted Big Brother Naija housemates to a Caribbean themed party, serving viewers a true taste of a Cîroc experience.


The #CirocCaribbeanParty had housemates show up in Caribbean inspired outfits, while they partied to hot dancehall and Afrobeat songs from DJ Xclusive, as they enjoyed their Cîroc cocktails.

Here are hot looks and moments from the party that might just inspire your next summer outfit and parties;

Cîroc is still heating up summer with ultra-premium experiences. keep up with the hashtag #CirocTheSummer #CelebratewithCiroc on social media.
18+. Enjoy Cîroc responsibly.

_______________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

