Connect with us

BN TV Music

Judikay Celebrates Victory in Her Latest Single "The Conqueror's Chant (Agalliao)"

BN TV Cuisine

Ditch the Yam: Joyful Cook's Turkey Pepper Soup with Corn is a Game-Changer

BN TV Inspired

Get Your Tissues Ready! Asherkine’s Kindness Comes Full Circle on "Match Made By Tomike"

BN TV Scoop

"I Just Want to Make More Money" — Ben Talks Life After #BBNaija

BN TV Music

Sinach's "A Million Tongues" is the Song of Praise & Gratitude You Need Today

BN TV Music

Shenseea’s "Dating Szn (Options)" is the Anthem for Owning Your Romantic Journey

BN TV Music

Chasing Dreams with Young Jonn’s "Pot of Gold" Music Video

BN TV Music

Boy Spyce Chooses Success Over Drama in New Single “Shout"

BN TV Scoop

Watch Chizoba Chigbo on Life After #BBNaija, Sisterhood & Her Next Chapter

BN TV Movies & TV

James Gardiner, Uzoamaka Aniunoh & Daniel Oriahi Play for Shots on Ndani TV's "TGIF Show"

BN TV

Judikay Celebrates Victory in Her Latest Single “The Conqueror’s Chant (Agalliao)”

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Judikay is back with a new single “The Conqueror’s Chant (Agalliao),” alongside a stunning music video. Following her release, “Dance Anyhow,”  this track takes a more reflective turn, proclaiming faith and victory amidst life’s trials.

“The Conqueror’s Chant” is a bold declaration of victory, faith, and unwavering joy in the face of life’s challenges. The song emphasises the believer’s assurance of triumph, regardless of circumstances (“Head or tail, I am more than victorious”).

With its repeated chant, “I rejoice in the Spirit,” the track captures the essence of joyful worship, encouraging a continual outpouring of praise.

Watch the uplifting video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php