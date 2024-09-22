Judikay Celebrates Victory in Her Latest Single “The Conqueror’s Chant (Agalliao)”

Judikay is back with a new single “The Conqueror’s Chant (Agalliao),” alongside a stunning music video. Following her release, “Dance Anyhow,” this track takes a more reflective turn, proclaiming faith and victory amidst life’s trials.

“The Conqueror’s Chant” is a bold declaration of victory, faith, and unwavering joy in the face of life’s challenges. The song emphasises the believer’s assurance of triumph, regardless of circumstances (“Head or tail, I am more than victorious”).

With its repeated chant, “I rejoice in the Spirit,” the track captures the essence of joyful worship, encouraging a continual outpouring of praise.

Watch the uplifting video below: