Listen to Hi-Speed’s New Single “Onono” feat. Ice Prince

Singer-songwriter Hi-Speed has just dropped his latest single, “Onono” featruing the rapper Ice Prince.

“Onono” is an Afrobeats-infused track that celebrates the essence of true beauty and grace. Named after the Ebira word for “Beautiful,” the song tells the story of a woman who stands out for her elegance, poise, and exemplary behaviour.

Both Hi-Speed and Ice Prince deliver smooth, rhythmic verses and harmonies that highlight the importance of having a woman like Onono—a rare gem who embodies both beauty and character.

With its soulful melody and homage to African femininity and grace, “Onono” is set to resonate with listeners far beyond the dance floor.

Listen to the song below: