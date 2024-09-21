Connect with us

Music

Listen to Hi-Speed's New Single "Onono" feat. Ice Prince

BN TV Music

Sinach's "A Million Tongues" is the Song of Praise & Gratitude You Need Today

BN TV Music

Shenseea’s "Dating Szn (Options)" is the Anthem for Owning Your Romantic Journey

BN TV Music

Chasing Dreams with Young Jonn’s "Pot of Gold" Music Video

BN TV Music

Boy Spyce Chooses Success Over Drama in New Single “Shout"

BN TV Music Scoop

Ayra Starr Gets Real in BET's "21 Questions" on Music, Culture, Jollof Rice & More

BN TV Music

Oxlade’s "OFA" Album feat. Bobi Wine, Popcaan, Fally Ipupa & Flavour Is Here!

BN TV Music

10 Wizkid Songs We’ll Always Have on Repeat

Music

Nasboi Releases Debut EP “In Nasboi I Trust” feat. 2Baba, Chike, Joeboy & More

BN TV Music

Shekhinah's Stirring Acoustic Performance of "Steady" is Must Watch!

Music

Listen to Hi-Speed’s New Single “Onono” feat. Ice Prince

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Singer-songwriter Hi-Speed has just dropped his latest single, “Onono” featruing the rapper Ice Prince.

“Onono” is an Afrobeats-infused track that celebrates the essence of true beauty and grace. Named after the Ebira word for “Beautiful,” the song tells the story of a woman who stands out for her elegance, poise, and exemplary behaviour.

Both Hi-Speed and Ice Prince deliver smooth, rhythmic verses and harmonies that highlight the importance of having a woman like Onono—a rare gem who embodies both beauty and character.

With its soulful melody and homage to African femininity and grace, “Onono” is set to resonate with listeners far beyond the dance floor.

Listen to the song below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php