JudiKay Unveils “Dance Anyhow”: A Gospel Anthem for Every Season

Renowned gospel singer and award-winning recording artist, Judith Kanayo-Opara, better known as JudiKay, has just unveiled her latest single, “Dance Anyhow.”

Dynamic and compelling, Dance Anyhow is a colourful, dancehall, vibrant and energetic high-praise Afro-gospel song that combines JudiKay’s unique blend of contemporary gospel and traditional African rhythms.

Guaranteed to get listeners dancing with its unique mix of rhythms, the song draws inspiration from the biblical tale of Jericho, urging believers to have faith in God’s unusual ways and rejoice in His faithfulness.

JudiKay reflects on the inspiration behind the song, saying, “I have come to acknowledge that even when joy feels distant, sometimes a little dance can ignite the faith we need to persevere. It’s a reminder to those in need that hope exists, and that rejoicing can illuminate the path forward. In this season, we all crave a sound of joy, and that’s exactly what ‘Dance Anyhow’ delivers. We must trust God’s faithfulness and rejoice in that understanding”

The track underscores JudiKay’s gift for bringing profound biblical themes to life, inspiring listeners with its powerful narrative of praise.

Marking her debut under the newly founded label, Intimacy Records, “Dance Anyhow” sets the stage for JudiKay’s unique contribution to the Nigerian gospel music scene. Known for her powerful vocals and acclaimed hits such as “Capable God,” “Omemma,” and “More than Gold,” JudiKay introduces a fresh sound that resonates deeply.

Kelechukwu Imorji, a music producer at Intimacy Records, said “Dance Anyhow is the infectious anthem that invites audiences to celebrate victory regardless of circumstance, promising to ignite spontaneous dance parties any time, any day. We are proud to have JudiKay with the label. Her strong vocals and music have and will continue to inspire hope and faith. ‘Dance Anyhow’ is the beginning of more beautiful sounds to come.”

“Dance Anyhow” is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Deezer. To explore this captivating new release from JudiKay and for more information, please visit JudiKay’s official website

About Judikay

Judith Kanayo-Opara, known professionally as Judikay, is a renowned Nigerian gospel artist. With a passion for music and a heart for worship, she has touched countless lives through her powerful songs and inspiring lyrics. Judikay’s discography remains a testament to her talent and dedication to spreading the gospel through music.

