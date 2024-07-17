Davido Brings the Heat to TxC’s “Yebo” Music Video – Get Ready to Dance!

South African DJ duo, TxC – Tarryn and Clair, and Nigerian superstar, Davido have dropped the music video for their latest collaboration, “Yebo.”

The track, featuring fellow South African artists, LeeMckrazy, Djy Biza, and record producer Tony Duardo, is the third track on TxC’s debut EP “Turn Off The Lights,” a fusion of Afrobeats, Amapiano and Afropop.

The high-energy video showcases the artists’ dance moves and dazzling choreography.

Watch below: