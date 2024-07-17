Seyi Vibez’s “Lagos” Music Video is a Cautionary Tale of Forbidden Love

Seyi Vibez drops the music video for “Lagos,” the lead track from his recent EP “Loseyi Professor.” The song weaves a story of love, betrayal and survival. “Lagos” tells the sad story of Abobi, whose forbidden affair with a soldier’s wife leads to dire consequences. He disappears after soldiers take him away, and his fate remains unknown.

In the video directed by TG Omori, Seyi witnesses soldiers taking Abobi and narrates this in court. The video further showed that Abobi was eventually murdered by the offended soldier and the soldier was dismissed and sentenced to life imprisonment for improper conduct and murder.

In “Lagos,” Seyi Vibez captures the city’s duality, with its bustling energy, stark contrasts between wealth and poverty, and the ever-present struggle for a better life.

Seyi Vibes has also announced his “SOA World Tour” beginning on the 23rd of August in London