Connect with us

Music

Seyi Vibez Treats Fans with Early Release of "Loseyi Professor"

BN TV Music

Judikay Drops New Afro-Gospel Single "Dance Anyhow" with Live Performance Video

BN TV Events Music Weddings

Rema's "Calm Down" Performance Takes Centre Stage at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding

BN TV Music

Angelique Kidjo Drops New Joyful Anthem "Sunlight To My Soul" feat. Soweto Gospel Choir

BN TV Music

Maleek Berry Releases New Single "Secrets" with Music Video

Beauty BN TV Music

Falz & Osas Ighodaro Explore Rest & Self-Care on "Spa With Osas"

Music

Liema Pantsi Embraces Her Individuality in New Single "Let Me Be"

BN TV Music

Taves Croons About City Love in New Single "In The City"

BN TV Music

Rema Champions His Roots & Afrobeats in New Album "HEIS" feat Shallipopi & Odumodublvck

BN TV Music

Sarkodie Reflects on His Journey in "X" Music Video feat. Joey B

Music

Seyi Vibez Treats Fans with Early Release of “Loseyi Professor”

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In a move sure to delight his fans, singer and songwriter Seyi Vibez surprised everyone with the early release of his new EP, “Loseyi Professor.” Originally scheduled for July 18th, the EP is now available, offering fans a fresh dose of new music sooner than expected.

Last year, in December, Seyi Vibez released an EP titled “NAHAMciaga,” his third project after the release of “Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come” and “Thy Kingdom Come” in June.

“Loseyi Professor” is a seven-track EP, with six songs titled after a different city – Lagos, Doha, Casablanca, Santorini, Abu Dhabi and Manchester, giving a city-themed journey. This intriguing choice hints at the diverse sounds and experiences the EP might explore.

Listen to “Loseyi Professor” below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Ugandan Abbey Tumusiime on How He Started Telling “Dad Jokes” in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Simi’s Golden Voice and Her Musical Ingenuity

Dennis Isong: 10 Suggestions to Help You Build Your Dream Home

Yewande Jinadu: How Can HR Professionals Protect Their Mental Health Better?

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: Respect, Malice & Other Stories
css.php