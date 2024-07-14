Seyi Vibez Treats Fans with Early Release of “Loseyi Professor”

In a move sure to delight his fans, singer and songwriter Seyi Vibez surprised everyone with the early release of his new EP, “Loseyi Professor.” Originally scheduled for July 18th, the EP is now available, offering fans a fresh dose of new music sooner than expected.

Last year, in December, Seyi Vibez released an EP titled “NAHAMciaga,” his third project after the release of “Vibe Till Thy Kingdom Come” and “Thy Kingdom Come” in June.

“Loseyi Professor” is a seven-track EP, with six songs titled after a different city – Lagos, Doha, Casablanca, Santorini, Abu Dhabi and Manchester, giving a city-themed journey. This intriguing choice hints at the diverse sounds and experiences the EP might explore.

Listen to “Loseyi Professor” below: