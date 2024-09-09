Experience the Fusion of Afrobeats & Dancehall in Jaya’s New Single “Don’t Tell”

Nigerian artist and songwriter Jaya has unveiled his latest single, “Don’t Tell,” along with an engaging music video.

The track is a fusion of Afrobeats and Dancehall, introducing Jaya’s distinctive AfroGlobal sound. With its infectious rhythm and emotionally charged lyrics, “Don’t Tell“ captures the tension of a secret romance, while showcasing Jaya’s effortless ability to blend vulnerability and confidence.

Produced by Ty Jilla, Rob “WhooDat” Jua, and Warren Zavala, the song highlights Jaya’s versatility and creative depth.

Watch the video below: