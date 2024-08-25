Searching for Love: Tomike Adeoye’s “Match Made By Tomike” Premieres with Boluwatife & Eniola

The premiere episode of “Match Made By Tomike,” hosted by Tomike Adeoye, is now live. This matchmaking show is all about connecting individuals seeking love, pairing mentees with mentors, or matching job seekers with potential employers.

In this episode, Boluwatife is on the lookout for a smart, God-fearing woman who is also fun to be around. Meanwhile, Eniola is searching for a man between the ages of 27 and 35 who is kind, values peace, and has a stable, legal source of income.

Watch to see how this match was made: