Tomike Adeoye Introduces “Match Made by Tomike” – A Show That Goes Beyond Love

Media personality Tomike Adeoye has announced an exciting new show titled “Match Made by Tomike.”

Fondly known as Olori Ebi by her community, Tomike explains that the show extends beyond the realm of romantic love. It was created to deepen the connections within her community. Inspired by the organic matches she observed happening in the comment section of her Instagram posts, Tomike is elevating these connections by linking job seekers with potential employers, pairing mentees with mentors, and fostering true friendships.

Announcing the new show, Tomike said,

For the longest time I wanted my own show but the perfectionist in me kept holding me back whenever ideas came up. God inspired the concept for Match Made by Tomike in March and I’m so glad that despite all the hurdles, I pulled through and you finally get to see it on the 24th!!!! Indeed, He’s always on time even if our timing isn’t His!

It’s been over 10 years of being a TV girl, your #FaveTvGirl 😉and finally, I have my own show, my precious gift🥹🥹 whooshhhh! I’m excited!!!!!!!!!!! Tell everyone you know that #MMbyTomike is cominggggggggg!!!!

Watch her share more details about the show: