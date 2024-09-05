Connect with us

Nutrify Nigeria Hosts First Wellness Retreat for Pharmacists | Here's How it Went

Published

2 hours ago

 on

On Saturday, August 31st, 2024, Nutrify Nigeria, a health and wellness brand from Tolaram Wellness (a subsidiary of Tolaram Group), collaborated with the Young Pharmacists Group (YPG) to host a wellness retreat for pharmacists.

The event was part of the 2024 Scientific Week celebrations of the Lagos State Chapter.

Redefining Health and Wellness
The retreat featured a panel discussion on preventive healthcare and nutraceuticals with Tolulope Ajayi, Abimbola Adebakin, and Pharm. Nmesoma Ohakwe. This thought-provoking session challenged conventional approaches to health and wellness.

Over 130 pharmacists engaged in interactive activities, including games, experience booths, and a nutrition masterclass.

A Commitment to Collaboration and Empowerment
This inaugural event marks the beginning of Nutrify’s long-term commitment to collaborating with pharmacists and promoting preventive healthcare, and wellness. Nutrify Nigeria is dedicated to driving positive change and empowering healthcare professionals through future events and initiatives.

This partnership aims to shape the future of health, educating and advocating for preventive measures and nutraceutical solutions.

