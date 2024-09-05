BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE



Showtime Bowl XI

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Meadow Hall School, Lekki

RSVP: HERE

Uncle Bubu’s Pre Drinks Friday

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: 0908 273 3214



TEA AND THANKS

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Time: 6: 30 PM

Venue: 16, Awolowo Rd, Ikoyi

RSVP: HERE

LMB Chops



Date: Saturday, September 6, 2024



The Biggest Football Fan Fest

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Timeless Beach Resorts

RSVP: HERE



Dwin, The Stoic: Live At MUSON (Love Lane Tour)

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.