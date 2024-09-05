Events
#BNRSVP Events This Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.
Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
***
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, September 6, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
Showtime Bowl XI
Date: Friday, September 6, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Meadow Hall School, Lekki
RSVP: HERE
Uncle Bubu’s Pre Drinks Friday
Date: Friday, September 6, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 0908 273 3214
TEA AND THANKS
Date: Friday, September 6, 2024
Time: 6: 30 PM
Venue: 16, Awolowo Rd, Ikoyi
RSVP: HERE
Date: Saturday, September 6, 2024
Venue: Four Degrees, Maison Fahrenheit Hotel, 80 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos 106104, Lagos
Mental Health Speaks
Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: Eridan Space: The Philippi Centre, Oluwalogbon House, Plot A Obafemi Awolowo Way, Alausa, Ikeja
RSVP: HERE
The Biggest Football Fan Fest
Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Timeless Beach Resorts
RSVP: HERE
Dwin, The Stoic: Live At MUSON (Love Lane Tour)
Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.