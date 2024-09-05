BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Connect with us

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Game Night

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE


Showtime Bowl XI

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Meadow Hall School, Lekki
RSVP: HERE

Uncle Bubu’s Pre Drinks Friday

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki, Lagos.
RSVP: 0908 273 3214


TEA AND THANKS 

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024
Time: 6: 30 PM
Venue: 16, Awolowo Rd, Ikoyi
RSVP: HERE

LMB Chops 

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Four Degrees, Maison Fahrenheit Hotel, 80 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos 106104, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Mental Health Speaks 

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: Eridan Space: The Philippi Centre, Oluwalogbon House, Plot A Obafemi Awolowo Way, Alausa, Ikeja
RSVP: HERE

The Biggest Football Fan Fest

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Timeless Beach Resorts
RSVP: HERE


Dwin, The Stoic: Live At MUSON (Love Lane Tour)

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, September 10, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

