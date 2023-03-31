It Looks Like Saga & Nini Have Taken Things to the Next Level!

Connect with us

Relationships

Published

2 mins ago

 on


It seems like love is in the air for Big Brother Naija alumni Nini and Saga.

Social media is buzzing with reports that the former housemates may have gotten engaged, and videos of their proposal have been making the rounds.

Their close bond on the show was evident to viewers, and many were hoping that it would blossom into something romantic.

Congratulations to the newly engaged couples!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Banky (@bankybestowed)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Banky (@bankybestowed)

