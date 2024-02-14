Sweet Spot
See How Your Faves Slayed The Colour Red for Valentine’s Day
Roses are red, violets are blue, and our celebrities are slaying Valentine’s Day in stunning shades of red and pink.
From elegant floor-length gowns to alluring bodycon dresses, their glamorous looks are sure to turn heads. See all the looks we love.
Osas Ighodaro
View this post on Instagram
Beverly Naya
View this post on Instagram
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde
View this post on Instagram
Omowunmi Dada
View this post on Instagram
Ini Edo
View this post on Instagram
Mercy Eke
View this post on Instagram
Simi Drey
View this post on Instagram
Nonye of This Thing Called Fashion
View this post on Instagram
Queen Nwokoye
View this post on Instagram
Tacha
View this post on Instagram
Diadem
View this post on Instagram
Nini
View this post on Instagram
Beauty Tukura
View this post on Instagram