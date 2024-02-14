See How Your Faves Slayed The Colour Red for Valentine’s Day

Connect with us

Roses are red, violets are blue, and our celebrities are slaying Valentine’s Day in stunning shades of red and pink.

From elegant floor-length gowns to alluring bodycon dresses, their glamorous looks are sure to turn heads. See all the looks we love.

Osas Ighodaro

 

Beverly Naya

 

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde

Omowunmi Dada

 

Ini Edo

 

Mercy Eke

 

Simi Drey

Nonye of This Thing Called Fashion

Queen Nwokoye

 

Tacha

Diadem

 

Nini

 

Beauty Tukura

 

