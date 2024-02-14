Sweet Spot
Forever & Always – These Couples’ Love Messages Are Giving Us all The Valentine’s Day Feels
Love is sweet, and when you get to celebrate it with that special person, it’s even sweeter. Social media has been buzzing with sweet messages from people to their Valentines. And when it comes to our favourite couples, we expect nothing less.
See all the lovely messages that are giving us the Valentine’s Day feels.
Femi and Veekee James Atere
Banky W and Adesua Etomi
Lala Akindoju and Chef Fregz
Mike Edwards and Perri Shakes-Drayton
Barack and Michelle Obama
Adedimeji and Adebimpe Lateef
Gedoni and Khafi Kareem Ekpata
Emmanuel and Laju Iren
Nathaniel and Saranta Bassey
