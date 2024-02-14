Connect with us

Forever & Always – These Couples' Love Messages Are Giving Us all The Valentine's Day Feels

See How Your Faves Slayed The Colour Red for Valentine's Day

Usher and His Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea Are Married!

See How BellaNaijarians Are Planning to Spend their Valentine’s Day

Relish The Beauty of Love in Safa and Mustapha's Pre-wedding Shoot

Check Out Veekee James and Femi's Gorgeous Look for Their White Wedding

Veekee James and Femi "Blue" us Away for Their Second Look at The Traditional Wedding

See How Nigerians Reacted to Super Eagles' Victory in the AFCON Semi-Finals

Take a Look At Veekee James and Femi's First Outfit for #LoveUnbeaten24

Some Beautiful Moments from Nigeria's Super Eagles at AFCON

Love is sweet, and when you get to celebrate it with that special person, it’s even sweeter. Social media has been buzzing with sweet messages from people to their Valentines. And when it comes to our favourite couples, we expect nothing less.

See all the lovely messages that are giving us the Valentine’s Day feels.

Femi and Veekee James Atere

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james) 

Banky W and Adesua Etomi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@adesuaetomi) 

Lala Akindoju and Chef Fregz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju)

Mike Edwards and Perri Shakes-Drayton

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mike Edwards (@aireyys)

Barack and Michelle Obama

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) 

Adedimeji and Adebimpe Lateef

Gedoni and Khafi Kareem Ekpata

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GEDONI EKPATA (@gedoni)

Emmanuel and Laju Iren

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laju Iren (@lajuiren)

Mitchel Ihezue and Nicholas Ukachukwu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mitchel Ihezue (@mitchel_ihezue)

Nathaniel and Saranta Bassey

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow)

