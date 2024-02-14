Connect with us

Usher and His Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea Are Married!

Usher and His Longtime Girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea Are Married!

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

After his showstopping performance at the Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, Usher and his longtime girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea made their way to Vegas Weddings’ drive-thru tunnel known as The Fast Lane. With close friends and family surrounding them, the couple exchanged their wedding vows, and Usher’s mother, Jonetta Patton, stood as their witness., according to PEOPLE magazine.

Speaking with PEOPLE about his relationship with Goicoechea, Usher said, “Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course, it is an honour and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are. We’ve obviously made a commitment to live for life together because of our children. It wouldn’t be odd for us to get married. We already did here. You know what I’m saying?”

See photos from the wedding below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

