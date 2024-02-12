Events
See All The Moments From Usher’s Showstopping Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Last night was an electrifying experience for fans of Usher Raymond IV, who took the stage at the Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Alongside Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Ludacris, Jermain Dupri, Lil Jon and Will.I.Am who joined him on stage, usher performed many of his classic songs, including “Caught Up,” moving into “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Superstar,” and “Love in the Club.”
Before kicking things off, Usher gave a shout-out to his mother. “They said I wouldn’t make it, they said I wouldn’t be here today, but I am,” he said.
Watch him get ready for the event with Vogue here:
Watch him arrive here:
Alicia Keys was the first guest to perform, singing “If I Ain’t Got You,” and then later with Usher to sing their duet “My Boo.”
H.E.R. performed a special guitar solo.
Usher with Ludacris and Lil Jon for “Yeah,”; Jermaine Dupri for “Confessions (Part II)” and Will.I.Am for “OMG.”
Justin Bieber after the Chiefs win
So much energy from the audience
