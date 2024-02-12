See All The Moments From Usher’s Showstopping Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Connect with us

Last night was an electrifying experience for fans of Usher Raymond IV, who took the stage at the Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Alongside Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Ludacris, Jermain Dupri, Lil Jon and Will.I.Am who joined him on stage, usher performed many of his classic songs, including “Caught Up,” moving into “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Superstar,” and “Love in the Club.”

Before kicking things off, Usher gave a shout-out to his mother. “They said I wouldn’t make it, they said I wouldn’t be here today, but I am,” he said.

Watch him get ready for the event with Vogue here:

Watch him arrive here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

Alicia Keys was the first guest to perform, singing “If I Ain’t Got You,” and then later with Usher to sing their duet “My Boo.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

H.E.R. performed a special guitar solo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

Usher with Ludacris and Lil Jon for “Yeah,”; Jermaine Dupri for “Confessions (Part II)” and Will.I.Am for “OMG.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Roc Nation (@rocnation)

Justin Bieber after the Chiefs win

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

So much energy from the audience

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

