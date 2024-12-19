Alicia Keys Spreads Holiday Joy with Visualiser for “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”

Connect with us

BN TV

15 mins ago

With Christmas just six days away, Alicia Keys is spreading even more holiday cheer. She’s released the visualiser for “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” a beautiful track from her first holiday album, “Santa Baby.”

The 11-track album is a mix of Alicia’s soulful takes on holiday classics like “Santa Baby” and “Christmas Time Is Here,” alongside four original songs, including “December Back 2 June” and “You Don’t Have to Be Alone.” Each track is full of her unique charm and holiday warmth.

“Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” is a lovely reminder of what this season is all about—love, hope, and togetherness. Alicia’s smooth voice and heartfelt delivery make it all the more special.

Watch the visualiser for “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)” below

