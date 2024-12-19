3 Celebrations, 1 Day: Nancy Isime Went Big for Her 33rd–Watch the Videos

Besides the sweet news of Nancy Isime’s beautiful new house, unveiled in celebration of her 33rd birthday yesterday, the Nollywood superstar also had more celebratory activities up her sleeves.

From an intimate thanksgiving to a fun playdate with the kids of Dream Catchers Academy, Nancy made sure her day was as special as the milestones she was celebrating.

She kicked off her celebrations with a thanksgiving ceremony that doubled as both her birthday and housewarming. Dressed in a chic all-white ensemble, she was joined by a star-studded guest list, including Joke Silva, Kelechi Amadi, Akah Nnani, Shaffy Bello, Kate Henshaw, Ik Osakioduwa, Waje, Darey Art Alade, and Funke Akindele and many more. Pastor Jimmy Odukoya led prayers, Dare Justified brought everyone together in a moving praise session, and the 500 City Choir added a soul-stirring ministration to the day.

In addition to the ceremony, Nancy made time for the kids from Dream Catchers Academy, who had a fun playdate in her gorgeous new home.

And the celebrations didn’t stop there! she later threw an exciting birthday party to cap off the day, and we can’t wait to bring you all the photos from what’s sure to be a fabulous event.

See videos from Nancy’s birthday thanksgiving and house opening below

