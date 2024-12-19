Take a Tour Inside Meagan Good’s Relaxed & Stylish Los Angeles New Home

Hollywood actress Meagan Good recently welcomed “Ebony Magazine“ into her serene LA home, offering a glimpse into what she calls “the ultimate take-a-break living space.” With its vintage vibe and modern flair, the actress explains what made her purchase the house and what she loves about it.

The decision to buy this home came at a significant time in her life. Meagan shared that her vision for the space was inspired by an Airbnb she stayed in that overlooked the hills, reminding her of happy childhood memories. “When I first got here, I felt so empowered that I had finally bought a home,” she beamed.

From the moment you step inside, the home feels welcoming, starting with a grand front door and stone floors. Meagan’s favourite spot indoors is the living room, especially the fireplace wall that stretches from end to end. ““My favourite way to take a break inside is to curl up on the couch and just relax,” she shared.

But the real highlight of her home is the backyard. With a heated saltwater pool and a cozy fire pit, it’s her go-to spot for unwinding. “This is my favorite part of the entire house,” she said, smiling. Whether she’s swimming or lounging by the fire, it’s where she feels most at ease.

Click play below to take a tour