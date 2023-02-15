Connect with us

Living Movies & TV

WATCH: Meagan Good on Self Love

BN TV Living

Don't Miss the Latest Episode of "Colours of Life" featuring Pastor Shyngle & Stella Wigwe discussing the Power of Love

BN TV Living

7 Food Mistakes That Make People Broke, According to Sisi Yemmie

BN TV Living

Nelly Agbogu talks about business, family and kindness on Mercy’s Menu

Living News

Mercy Ships’ Latest Floating Hospital “Global Mercy” Set to Receive Her first Patients

BN TV Living

The Chicken Suya Recipe We’ll Definitely Be Trying This Week, Thanks Sisi Yemmie!

BN TV Living

Velvety Foodies shares two ways to make pounded yam without a mortar in new vlog

BN TV Living

Pasheda Temitope talks about her money mindset & success metrics on Rediscover TV's “A Day In The Life”

BN TV Living

Hey Fit Fam! Check out April Laugh’s Cheat Meal Strategy

BN TV Living

A Must-Try Rice Stick Noodles Recipe from Ify’s Kitchen

Living

WATCH: Meagan Good on Self Love

Published

5 hours ago

 on

American actress Meagan Good’s message for everyone on the path of finding their person in this season of love is to – love yourself, know what you want, be patient, be fully formed and true to yourself. The “Harlem” star shared this in an exclusive interview with BellaNaija.

She said:

Yeah, I mean you know I just went through a divorce last year and I am currently not dating anyone and I am excited about loving myself this season like really honing into what I want, who I am, how I love myself, how I experience life, what I want for the future, all those things and so my Valentine’s Day for the most part is just going to be about me. And God is my lover, my boyfriend and I think that the biggest thing that I am learning is just like waiting.

You know, understanding that we have to truly love ourselves and take care of ourselves first so that when we do have that person come into our lives, we are fully formed human beings and it’s not one of those things where the person completes you but you are complete unto yourself and that person is not a necessity, they are a gift and you treat them as the gift that they are and so I would just say, take your time and have perspective and understand that even in the waiting period, there’s so much growth and so much amazing things that are supposed to be happening and you’re supposed to be present for those things. So that when you do come to the other side of it you’re fully formed and able for what’s next.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Adeolu Adefarasin: An Open Letter to Nollywood

#BNCelebratingLove: John & Julie Met in College, Fell in Love and Have Been Married for 50 Years

#BNCelebratingLove: Jason and Holiare Met on Twitter but Their Love has Blossomed Beyond the Platform

#BNCelebratingLove: Ifunanya Experienced Love That Will Forever be Etched in Her Memory

Money Matters with Nimi: Love and Money – Truly Together?
css.php