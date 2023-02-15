Connect with us

Watch "Be My Valentine" Starring Lilian Afegbai, Kachi Nnochiri, Tope Olowoniyan on BN

Don't Miss the Latest Episode of "Colours of Life" featuring Pastor Shyngle & Stella Wigwe discussing the Power of Love

Mo’Cheddah talks Music & Motherhood on “Tea With Tay”

5 Takeaways From BellaNaija's Book Reading Session at #AfricaNXT 2023

Blessing Nze plays Iya Barakat's new client in this episode of Bimbo Ademoye's "Teropi Secxxion"

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Super Bowl Performance | See Highlights

Jerrie Johnson & Meagan Good discuss "Harlem," Partnerships & Patience | Watch

Showdeck Launches High School Drama Series “Girl Meets Boy” | Watch Episode 1

Watch BellaNaija's Exclusive Interview with "Harlem" stars Grace Byers & Shoniqua Shandai | Watch

Tracy Oliver talks Harlem Season 2, Cast Ensemble, Collaboration & Partnerships | Watch

Nigerian actress and content creator Lilian Afegbai, in collaboration with EEP Entertainment, has released a new film titled “Be My Valentine” which she also stars in.. Directed by Orire Nwani, the movie follows the story of young successful woman’s quest to find her perfect Valentine.

Eso Dike, Tope Olowoniyan, Kachi Nnochiri and Blessing Nze also star in the movie.

Plot Summary  

Betty has it all; a masters degree, a successful career, and wonderful friends but something is missing. Her ideal Man. For the past few years, Betty has spent Valentine’s alone and her wish for the upcoming Valentine is to spend it in the arms of her lover. The problem is, she’s still SINGLE. Betty visualizes the man of her dreams but no man comes close not even her male best friend, Eyo, who has loved her since their school days. Like one struck by Cupid’s bow, Betty meets Dee and it’s literally love at first sight. Dee is everything Betty wants in a man and much more but as their relationship progresses, she starts to see sides of Dee that make her wonder if indeed he is the ideal man she’s hoped and prayed for. Dee becomes a thorn in her flesh and the once-beautiful relationship becomes a nightmare.

Watch the full movie below:

