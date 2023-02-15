Stella Damascus & Tonye Garrick Star in New Film “Unexpected Love” | Watch Trailer



Lux Creative Studios and Sons and Daughters of Haiti are set to release a new film titled “Unexpected Love.”

Directed by Abdias Laguerre and based on a true story, “Unexpected Love” is a beautiful tale that captures the American university experience through the lens of international students Ada, Jean, Marie & Nnamdi. Prepare to experience the whirlwind Journey of friendship, young love and the blending of Haitian and Nigerian traditions in this heartwarming, romantic comedy.

Meet The Cast.

Ada Ike – Tonye Garrick

Jean Baptiste – Flav Gabel

Nneka Ike – Stella Damasus

NaMÓ – Chief Obi

Marie – Naomy Grand’Pierre

Nnamdi – Ugonna Maduke

Uncle Daniel – Reginald Chevalier

Shot in Lagos, Nigeria, and Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Unexpected Love is set for Spring 2023 release.

Watch the official trailer below: