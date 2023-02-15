Movies & TV
Stella Damascus & Tonye Garrick Star in New Film “Unexpected Love” | Watch Trailer
Lux Creative Studios and Sons and Daughters of Haiti are set to release a new film titled “Unexpected Love.”
Directed by Abdias Laguerre and based on a true story, “Unexpected Love” is a beautiful tale that captures the American university experience through the lens of international students Ada, Jean, Marie & Nnamdi. Prepare to experience the whirlwind Journey of friendship, young love and the blending of Haitian and Nigerian traditions in this heartwarming, romantic comedy.
Meet The Cast.
Ada Ike – Tonye Garrick
Jean Baptiste – Flav Gabel
Nneka Ike – Stella Damasus
NaMÓ – Chief Obi
Marie – Naomy Grand’Pierre
Nnamdi – Ugonna Maduke
Uncle Daniel – Reginald Chevalier
Shot in Lagos, Nigeria, and Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Unexpected Love is set for Spring 2023 release.
Watch the official trailer below: