Connect with us

Movies & TV

Stella Damascus & Tonye Garrick Star in New Film “Unexpected Love” | Watch Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch "Be My Valentine" Starring Lilian Afegbai, Kachi Nnochiri, Tope Olowoniyan on BN

Living Movies & TV

WATCH: Meagan Good on Self Love

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Uzoamaka Aniunoh makes Directorial Debut with Short Film "Love Language" | Read Our Exclusive Interview

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Emeka Nwokocha, Executive Producer Of Ije Awélé, Holds Private Screening With Cast

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBTitans: Thabang and Nana save Juvone & replace with Juivola

Events Movies & TV Scoop

OJ Posharella, Princess & Samantha Showed Up in Style for the "Real Housewives of Abuja" Premiere

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBTitans: It’s a Wrap for Jenni O & Mmeli

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Showdeck Launches High School Drama Series “Girl Meets Boy” | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch BellaNaija's Exclusive Interview with "Harlem" stars Grace Byers & Shoniqua Shandai | Watch

Movies & TV

Stella Damascus & Tonye Garrick Star in New Film “Unexpected Love” | Watch Trailer

Published

4 seconds ago

 on


Lux Creative Studios and Sons and Daughters of Haiti are set to release a new film titled “Unexpected Love.”

Directed by Abdias Laguerre and based on a true story, “Unexpected Love” is a beautiful tale that captures the American university experience through the lens of international students Ada, Jean, Marie & Nnamdi. Prepare to experience the whirlwind Journey of friendship, young love and the blending of Haitian and Nigerian traditions in this heartwarming, romantic comedy.

Meet The Cast.

Ada Ike – Tonye Garrick
Jean Baptiste – Flav Gabel
Nneka Ike – Stella Damasus
NaMÓ – Chief Obi
Marie – Naomy Grand’Pierre
Nnamdi – Ugonna Maduke
Uncle Daniel – Reginald Chevalier

Shot in Lagos, Nigeria, and Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Unexpected Love is set for Spring 2023 release.

Watch the official trailer below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Adeolu Adefarasin: An Open Letter to Nollywood

#BNCelebratingLove: John & Julie Met in College, Fell in Love and Have Been Married for 50 Years

#BNCelebratingLove: Jason and Holiare Met on Twitter but Their Love has Blossomed Beyond the Platform

#BNCelebratingLove: Ifunanya Experienced Love That Will Forever be Etched in Her Memory

Money Matters with Nimi: Love and Money – Truly Together?
css.php