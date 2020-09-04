New Music: Tonye Garrick – Wellu

With a new perspective, growth and a refreshed passion, Tonye Garrick, is back with a new single, “Wellu”, Produced by hitmaker AyZed.

Tonye shares writing credit with industry masterpiece creators – Cupastonce, Cmionworldwide, Neza and Donadah.

Tonye’s fans have been clamouring for some new music and she doesn’t disappoint with the melodically stunning “Wellu”. Her undisputedly extraordinary vocals are sensual and surprising on this first release from her long-awaited EP. She is poised to win you over once again.

Listen to the track below: