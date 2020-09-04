Connect with us

New Music: Tonye Garrick - Wellu

New Music: Ladipoe feat. Joeboy - Yorùbá Samurai

New Music: Oxlade - DKT

New Music: Bella Shmurda - Dangbana Orisa

New Music: ABIB - Idan

New Video: Lisa C George - Stop The Killing

DJ Xclusive releases New Single named after His Daughter "Avery" ❤️

Watch Oxlade's Amazing Performance of "Hold On" on Empawa Rooftop Session

New Music: Jhehlah - Short Skirt

New Music: Del B feat. Kes, Wizkid, Flavour & Walshy Fire - Consider Il

New Music: Tonye Garrick – Wellu

With a new perspective, growth and a refreshed passion, Tonye Garrick, is back with a new single, “Wellu”, Produced by hitmaker AyZed.

Tonye shares writing credit with industry masterpiece creators – Cupastonce, Cmionworldwide, Neza and Donadah.

Tonye’s fans have been clamouring for some new music and she doesn’t disappoint with the melodically stunning “Wellu”. Her undisputedly extraordinary vocals are sensual and surprising on this first release from her long-awaited EP. She is poised to win you over once again.

Listen to the track below:

