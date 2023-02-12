Connect with us

BN TV

Jerrie Johnson & Meagan Good discuss "Harlem," Partnerships & Patience | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Showdeck Launches High School Drama Series “Girl Meets Boy” | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch BellaNaija's Exclusive Interview with "Harlem" stars Grace Byers & Shoniqua Shandai | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV

Tracy Oliver talks Harlem Season 2, Cast Ensemble, Collaboration & Partnerships | Watch

BN TV

Here’s Velvety Foodies’ Recipe for Making “The Perfect Egg Rolls at Home” | WATC

BN TV

Shaffy Bello & Mercy Johnson Okojie Discuss Acting, Fashion & Relationships in New Episode of “Mercy’s Menu”

BN TV

Nasboi and Ezinne discuss "Marriage Without Parents Approval" on The Honest Bunch Podcast

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch: Ini Edo & Chichi Nworah share their experiences on the set of “Shanty Town”

BN TV

Velvety Foodies shares a simple way to make Kuli-Kuli at Home | Watch

BN TV Inspired

Watch the Latest Episode of Koko Kalango’s “Colours of Life”

BN TV

Jerrie Johnson & Meagan Good discuss “Harlem,” Partnerships & Patience | Watch

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Jerrie Johnson and Meagan Good, star casts of “Harlem”, an American comedy television series created and executive produced by Tracy Oliver sat with BellaNaija’s Damilola for an exclusive interview.

The stars shared their advice for the valentine season, love, being patient, finding oneself, the waiting period, romantic partnerships, the “Harlem” series and lots more.

See excerpts below:

Jerrie Johnson’s advice for the Valentine season.

“You need to find you first. That’s how you get on the road to finding your person and don’t give up on love. Love is the most important thing like don’t give up on love and I think and I hope that you’re not getting so far away from what love is. That people are just like so independent and so I am gonna do this by myself that we don’t honor partnerships that are important. And it could be romantic partnerships, friendships. Like this type of love bonds are really important so if you foster the love that you already have in your life it only attracts an abundance of love and sometimes I think in the search for partnerships, people forget that there is other loving relationships that they can foster and harness in their life already that will help prep them for the love that is to come.”

Meagan Good’s Advice for Valentine’s:

Yeah, I mean you know I just went through a divorce last year and I am currently not dating anyone and I am excited about loving myself this season like really honing into what I want, who I am, how I love myself, how I experience life, what I want for the future, all those things and so mg Valentine’s Day for the most part is just going to be about me. And God is my lover, my boyfriend and I think that the biggest thing that I am learning is just like waiting. You know, understanding that we have to truly love ourselves and take care of ourselves first so that when we do have that person come into our lives, we are fully formed human beings and it’s not one of those things where the person completes you but you are complete unto yourself.”

Watch the full interview below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

#BNCelebratingLove: Roxanne and Chaste Fell in Love at First Sight, Kissed Under the Fireworks & Got Married Within 16 Days

Meet Nigerian Women Shattering Glass Ceilings in Politics and Leadership

#BNCelebratingLove: Helen Met Her Boo on Facebook & it’s Been a Sweet Love Journey Since Then

BN Book Review: Unleash Your Superpowers by Foluso Gbadamosi | Review by The BookLady NG

Mfonobong Inyang: Nigerians Will Get it Right in the 2023 Elections
css.php