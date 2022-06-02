Connect with us

Tems, Wizkid & Fireboy DML Pick Nominations At 2022 BET Awards

#RoadToBahd: Falz takes Us on the Journey to Making his Next Album "Bahd"

Watch Adekunle Gold Perform "Sade", "Sinner" & "Okay" on NPR's Tiny Desk Home Concert

Falz Shares Tracklist & Album Art For His Upcoming Album "Bahd"

Simi On What it's Like Working with P.Prime, Pheelz, Ozedikus for her Album "To Be Honest" | WATCH

Listen to Naira Marley's Debut Album "God's Timing's the Best" on BN

Boy Spyce Beautifully Performs "Nobody" Alongside Glitch Africa's Choir

New Video: Reminisce feat. Simi - Overdose

New Music: Honeydrop - Sample

Here's the Official Schedule for the 2022 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

Published

9 hours ago

 on

Nominees for the 2022 BET Awards have been announced!

The 22nd BET Awards celebrate creative expression and Black excellence across music, TV, film, and sports.

Doja Cat leads the group of nominees with six noms, followed closely by Drake and Ari Lennox who received four each.

Nigerian superstars Tems, Wizkid, and Fireboy DML were also nominated. Wizkid’s “Essence” remix featuring Justin Bieber earned Tems nominations for Best New Artist, Best International Act, and Best Collaboration. Wizkid received nominations for Best Collaboration as well as Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, while Fireboy DML received nominations for Best International Act.

Other music nominees at this year’s BET awards include Giannis Antetokounmpo, Fally Ipupa, Alicia Keys, Damson Idris, Issa Rae, Chlöe, Givēon, Marsai Martin, Regina King and Will Smith.

The awards will be presented during the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26th, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The Taraji P. Henson-hosted event will be broadcast live on BET at 8 p.m. ET.

Here are the nominees for the 2022 BET Awards:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox
Chlöe
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Wizkid
Yung Bleu

Best Group

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Chlöe X Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby & Lil Durk
Migos
Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

Essence
Wizkid Feat. Justin Bieber & Tems

Every Chance I Get
DJ Khaled Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Family Ties
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Feat. Sza

Way 2 Sexy
Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Whole Lotta Money (Remix)
Bia Feat. Nicki Minaj

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B
Doja Cat
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kanye West
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby

Video of the Year

Family Ties
Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar

Have Mercy
Chlöe

Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Feat. Sza

Pressure
Ari Lennox

Smokin Out The Window
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Way 2 Sexy
Drake Feat. Future & Young Thug

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak aka Director .Paak
Benny Boom
Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem
Benny the Butcher
Latto
Muni Long
Tems
Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

An Evening With Silk Sonic
Bruno Mars, Anderson.Paak, Silk Sonic

Back Of My Mind
H.E.R.

Call Me If You Get Lost
Tyler, The Creator

Certified Lover Boy
Drake

Donda
Kanye West

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe
Jazmine Sullivan

Planet Her
Doja Cat

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

All in Your Hands
Marvin Sapp

Come to Life
Kanye West

Grace
Kelly Price

Hallelujah
Fred Hammond

Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells

Jireh
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

We Win
Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin

BET Her

Best Of Me (Originals)
Alicia Keys

Good Morning Gorgeous
Mary J. Blige

Have Mercy
Chlöe

Pressure
Ari Lennox

Roster
Jazmine Sullivan

Unloyal
Summer Walker & Ari Lennox

Woman
Doja Cat

Best International Act

Dave (UK)
Dinos (France)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Little Simz (UK)
Ludmilla (Brazil)
Major League Djz (South Africa)
Tayc (France)
Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

Candyman
King Richard
Respect
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Summer of Soul
The Harder They Fall

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes
Bel-Air

Anthony Anderson
Black-Ish

Damson Idris
Snowfall

Denzel Washington
The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker
Respect/Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks
Bel-Air

Sterling K. Brown
This Is Us

Will Smith
King Richard

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis
King Richard

Coco Jones
Bel-Air

Issa Rae
Insecure

Jennifer Hudson
Respect

Mary J. Blige
Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah
The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson
Abbott Elementary

Regina King
The Harder They Fall

Zendaya
Euphoria/Spider-Man: No Way Home

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar
Demi Singleton
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Saniyya Sidney
Storm Reid

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald
Bubba Wallace
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Ja Morant
Lebron James
Stephen Curry

